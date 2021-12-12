Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

Christian Horner promises Nicholas Latifi a lifetime supply of Red Bull

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 5.43pm Updated: December 12 2021, 8.37pm
Christian Horner celebrates after Max Verstappen’s victory (PA Wire)
Christian Horner promised Williams driver Nicholas Latifi a lifetime supply of Red Bull after his crash ultimately led to Max Verstappen winning the Formula One world championship with victory in Abu Dhabi.

The Red Bull team principal revealed he had been “screaming” at race director Michael Masi to allow Verstappen a chance to overtake title rival Lewis Hamilton as the race at Yas Marina threatened to end behind a safety car.

With Hamilton halting a late charge from Verstappen by pumping in impressive lap times on used rubber, the field would be truncated as Latifi’s crash five laps from the flag brought out a safety car.

Verstappen dived into the pits for a set of faster, soft tyres, emerging with five lapped cars between himself and Hamilton.

Masi originally decided not to send the lapped cars through before changing his mind ahead of the restart, leaving Hamilton as a sitting duck to the flying Dutchman.

“He’ll be getting a lifetime supply of Red Bull for sure,” Horner said to Channel 4 when asked about Latifi.

“We needed something from the racing gods in the last 10 laps,” he added on Sky Sports.

“Thank you Nicholas Latifi for that safety car. I have to say with the stewards…they did great to get the race going again.

“We were screaming at him (Masi) ‘let them race’. It has been an insane competition and for Max to win the world championship – it is not just about here.

“I have to say all credit to Lewis, he has been a phenomenal opponent all year, he is a great champion and that is what makes it even more valid to win this.”

Mercedes launched two appeals after the race, one against Verstappen for allegedly overtaking under a safety car and a second claiming a breach of rules regarding race restarts following a safety car period.

Both were dismissed after the two teams spent hours in the stewards’ office, Verstappen able to toast his title over four hours after crossing the finish line.