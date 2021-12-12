Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Body found in search for missing nurse assistant Petra Srncova

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 7.35pm
Petra Srncova has been missing for a week (Family Handout/Met Police/PA)
A body has been found in a park in connection with the search for missing nursing assistant Petra Srncova, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Officers were called to Brunswick Park, close to where the 32-year-old was last seen, just before lunchtime on Sunday by a member of the public.

Forensic officers remain at the park as investigations continue.

The force says Ms Srncova’s family have been informed, although formal identification has yet to take place.

A spokesperson said: “Police have been appealing for information to trace missing senior nurse assistant Petra Srncova from Camberwell.

“At approximately 11.40hrs on Sunday, 12 December police were called by a member of the public to reports of the body of a woman that had been found in Brunswick Park, SE5.

“Officers remain on scene at the location. At this early stage, the woman’s death is being treated as unexplained. While formal identification awaits, Petra’s family have been informed of this development.”

Ms Srncova was last seen at around 8.22pm on November 28 in the Camberwell area after taking two buses there from her place of work at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

She was reported missing by a concerned colleague on December 3.

A man who had been arrested in connection with her disappearance was released on bail earlier on Sunday.

Ms Srncova’s family were said by Harriet Harman MP for Camberwell on Saturday to be “desperately worried”.

