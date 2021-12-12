Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tennessee Titans return to winning ways by seeing off Jacksonville Jaguars

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 10.35pm
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill ran in a touchdown (Wade Payne/AP)
AFC South leaders the Tennessee Titans returned to winning ways as they saw off the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-0 in Nashville.

After defeats to the Houston Texans and the in-form New England Patriots, the Titans defence came out on top at Nissan Stadium as Jaguars rookie quarter-back Trevor Lawrence was sacked four times.

D’Onta Foreman and quarterback Ryan Tannehill both ran in touchdowns as the Titans edged closer to again clinching the AFC South title, while Jacksonville lost their fifth successive match.

Two touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes helped AFC West leaders the Kansas City Chiefs coast past the Las Vegas Raiders 48-9 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs produced five turnovers in what was a new record largest victory margin over the Raiders, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire scoring two touchdowns during the second quarter.

It was a sixth straight win for the Chiefs since losing to Tennessee at the end of October, while the Raiders now sit 6-7 at the bottom of the division.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks off the field with an injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was forced off with an ankle problem (David Richard/AP)

The Cleveland Browns kept themselves in the play-off hunt with a 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens, who saw quarterback Lamar Jackson suffer an ankle injury during the second quarter.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes while defensive end Myles Garrett scored the first touchdown of his NFL career just ahead of the half-time break.

The Ravens – chasing their own place in the post-season – fought back with two touchdowns during the fourth quarter, but just could not close up enough and suffered a second straight defeat.