Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 11.55pm
Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide after sustaining a side injury (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide after sustaining a side injury (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide after sustaining a side injury in Australia’s nine-wicket win over England in Brisbane.

Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement Hazlewood had returned to Sydney on Sunday afternoon for further assessment and rehabilitation, with a decision on his fitness for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to be made “in due course”.

Australia take a 14-man squad to Adelaide on Monday morning including fast bowlers Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson, and leg spinner Mitchell Swepson.

CA said selectors will choose a squad for the Melbourne and Sydney Tests following the Adelaide match.

England head coach Chris Silverwood has, meanwhile, hinted James Anderson and Stuart Broad are likely to be back in the side.

The decision to leave out the two leading wicket-takers in the country’s history for the series opener at The Gabba proved divisive, with concerns over Anderson’s match sharpness and Broad overlooked.

The second Test is a day/night affair under floodlights, with both men having used the past few days to hone their skills with the pink Kookaburra which will be used.

More from The Courier