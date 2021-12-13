Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Girl’s picture of Santa delivering houses to homeless wins Big Issue competition

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 12.05am Updated: December 13 2021, 7.03am
The front cover of The Big Issue (The Big Issue/PA)
A picture by a seven-year-old girl of Father Christmas delivering presents to homeless people will appear on the front cover of this week’s Big Issue magazine.

The drawing, by Gabriela Beard from Worcester, won this year’s Christmas cover competition, which was based on the theme of a Christmas wish.

In the picture, Father Christmas is delivering houses to homeless people, thanks to a gadget that makes them small enough to fit into his sack.

Seven-year-old Gabriela Beard, from Worcester, holding a picture she drew of Father Christmas delivering presents to homeless people which will appear on the front cover of this week’s Big Issue magazine
Gabriela, whose design was chosen out of hundreds of entries, said she felt “very happy” to have her drawing on the cover of The Big Issue.

She came up with the idea of Santa delivering houses at Christmas by herself and said she enjoys art and “likes to scribble”.

The judges were also impressed by the entry from her 10-year-old sister Isabella.

Their mother Ana said: “I think the whole school (Broadheath CE Primary School and Pre-School) will be very proud as we are a small school in the Worcester countryside.”

Gabriela Beard’s front cover for The Big Issue (Big Issue/PA)

Ana worked at Marks &Spencer in Worcester before the pandemic, and along with both her daughters would buy The Big Issue from the vendor who used to sell at a pitch outside the shop, so the girls were aware of issues of homelessness.

Paul McNamee, editor of The Big Issue, said: “Every year, the Kids Christmas Cover competition is something that everybody at The Big Issue looks forward to. The ideas and the joy bouncing off the pages lifts us all.

“This year, the theme of ‘Christmas Wish’ brought brilliant ideas. It’s always the trickiest of decisions to pick just one winner but Gabriela’s Santa delivering homes to those in need was so direct, glorious and simple, it had to be her.”