Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Former Alibaba employee warns going public causes victims ‘hurt’

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 10.52am
The employee’s case prompted a public outcry over the handling of sexual assault cases in China (Andy Wong/AP)
The employee’s case prompted a public outcry over the handling of sexual assault cases in China (Andy Wong/AP)

An employee of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba who was fired after she went public with a sexual assault allegation has said she is not encouraging other victims in China to come forward because doing so “will only cause them to suffer more hurt”.

The employee, whose surname is Zhou, had gone public in August with accusations that a fellow employee had sexually assaulted her during a business trip.

The case prompted a public outcry over the handling of sexual assault cases in China.

In a recent interview with Chinese newspaper Dahe Daily, Ms Zhou said she had received many messages from other women who said they too had been plied with alcohol and sexually assaulted during work-related events. Most of them did not come forward, choosing to tolerate it or resign instead.

“My heart hurts for these people, but I can understand why they chose to deal with it this way,” Ms Zhou said in the interview.

“I will not appeal to other victims of sexual assault to come forth and share their stories, as doing so could cause them to suffer even more hurt.

“I hope that (they) can eventually walk out of their trauma and lead a normal and ordinary life.”

Ms Zhou had been sent a letter in November informing her about the termination of her employment, according to documents seen by The Associated Press.

The company’s decision came even as Alibaba chief executive Daniel Zhang pledged in a public memo in August to form an anti-sexual harassment policy and said that the employee accused of the assault had been fired.

According to the letter from Alibaba subsidiary Zhejiang Tmall Technology, she was dismissed for spreading false information about her assault and how the company had allegedly not handled the issue appropriately. Her actions had negatively impacted the company, the letter read.

Alibaba offices in Beijing
Ms Zhou said Alibaba had not taken the matter seriously when she reported the assault (Andy Wong/AP)

Alibaba did not comment on the issue.

Ms Zhou’s dismissal from Alibaba came weeks after Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai posted a social media post alleging that she was sexually assaulted by former top Communist Party official Zhang Gaoli. Ms Peng has largely remained out of the public eye since the accusations, stoking concerns that her safety may be at stake.

In August, Ms Zhou had published a lengthy 8,000-word post on Alibaba’s internal system detailing the alleged sexual assault by a fellow employee and a client during a business trip the month before.

She claimed that Alibaba had not taken the matter seriously when she reported the assault.

Chinese prosecutors in September dropped the case against the former Alibaba employee – whose surname is Wang – accused of sexual assault, giving him a 15-day detention instead.

Ms Zhou has since filed an appeal against the decision.

But prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for the client – whose surname is Zhang – who Ms Zhou had also accused of assaulting her.

More from The Courier