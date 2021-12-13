Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zoo names rare trio of newborn monkeys Brussel, Sprout and Cranberry

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 11.24am
The newborn Colombian spider monkeys are a boost for the critically endangered species (Chessington World of Adventures Zoo)
A rare trio of newborn monkeys born at a London zoo have been named Brussel, Sprout and Cranberry as Christmas approaches.

The baby Colombian spider monkeys were born at Chessington World of Adventures Zoo in November, but have just received their names – a nod to the festive period and their vegetarian diet.

The species is deemed critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The newborns were born in November but have just received their names (Chessington World of Adventures Zoo)

Brussel and Sprout, a rare set of male-female twins, were born on November 13 to mother Kryah, 10, and 12-year-old father Mariecello.

This is only the fourth time in Europe that Colombian spider monkey twins have been born and survived since records began in 1958, according to data accessed by the zoo.

Another male, Cranberry, is approaching three weeks old after being born to mother Wookie.

Keepers say they are happy with the monkeys’ progress (Chessington World of Adventures Zoo)

“It’s been hugely exciting for the entire zoo team as we welcome our rare new arrivals to Chessington,” said Sam Whitbread, zoo collections manager at Chessington World of Adventures Resort.

We’re monitoring their wellbeing and development extremely closely, and so far we’re very happy with the progress the babies have made.”

The newborns join a group of 15 Colombian spider monkeys at Chessington.

