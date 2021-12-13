Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Hamilton to be knighted at Windsor Castle after being pipped to F1 title

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 12.17pm Updated: December 13 2021, 12.43pm
Lewis Hamilton will be knighted for services to motorsports in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (PA)

Lewis Hamilton will be knighted on Wednesday – just days after controversially losing out on a record eighth Formula One world title.

The 36-year-old racing star is due to attend an investiture at Windsor Castle to be honoured for services to motorsports.

Max Verstappen claimed an extraordinary and highly-controversial maiden Formula One world title on Sunday after his battle with Hamilton came down to a one-lap shoot-out in Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will be knighted in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (Tim Goode/PA)

The Red Bull driver stormed past his title rival in the closing stages of the Grand Prix season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, having benefited from a late safety car that bunched up the pack.

Hamilton was given a knighthood in the New Year Honours list in 2020 following pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to approve the accolade.

Despite being one of the UK’s most successful sportsmen, Hamilton – who matched Michael Schumacher’s record seven titles in 2020 and was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a second time – had previously been overlooked, reportedly due to his tax affairs.

Hamilton’s knighthood was awarded in the overseas list as he relocated to Monaco in 2010.

Hamilton was gracious in defeat, acknowledging Verstappen in the small media interview he gave following the race and ahead of the appeals.

He shared an embrace with the man he battled against for the championship in 22 races this season.

“Congratulations to Max and his team. I think we did an amazing job this year,” he told Sky Sports.

“Everyone back at the factory and here worked so hard in this most difficult of seasons.

“I’m so proud of them and so grateful to be part of the journey with them.

“We gave it everything this last part of the season, we never gave up.”

The chaotic climax to the Formula One season left viewers angry and confused.

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker tweeted: “What a joke. That stinks,” while money-saving expert Martin Lewis posted: “That was incredible. Doesn’t seem fair.”