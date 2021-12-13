Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government not listening to people in NI, new shadow secretary of state warns

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 12.39pm Updated: December 13 2021, 2.13pm
RETRANSMITTING AMENDING NAME PeterKyle MP during his first visit to Stormont as Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.
Boris Johnson’s Government has been accused of “continually imposing regulations and laws” over the heads of people in Northern Ireland, by the new shadow secretary of state.

Peter Kyle visited Stormont for the first time since his appointment as shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland, and expressed concerns over Government policies on Brexit and proposals to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

Mr Kyle, who replaced Louse Haigh in the role, is meeting political parties as well as business, victims and cultural groups this week and said he wanted to use the trip to “listen and learn”.

He told the PA news agency: “I was disappointed in recent days I couldn’t get over here fast enough.

“It is my absolute conviction to be a voice for the whole of Northern Ireland in Westminster, and in order to do that I need to meet as many people as I can, I need to listen as much as I can and I need to build as many relationships as possible.”

The Labour MP warned that the region faces a “cliff edge” if Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol is triggered.

The protocol was agreed as part of the Withdrawal Agreement to avoid a hard border in Ireland after the UK left the EU.

The UK Government and the EU are trying to reach an agreement that would reduce customs paperwork and the number of checks required on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Peter Kyle visit to Stormont
Peter Kyle speaks to the media at Parliament Buildings, Stormont. (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Kyle said: “We know that Northern Ireland is in the front line of the Brexit challenge, that it is facing a real cliff edge at the moment with the potential of Article 16 being triggered.

“We have a Government in Westminster which is continually imposing regulations and laws on Northern Ireland.

“It doesn’t feel like Northern Ireland is in control of its own destiny. I want to revive the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.

“It has been a source of frustration to me that the Westminster Government has too often been imposing views on Northern Ireland or not taking Northern Ireland’s views into consideration whilst very significant policies are being formulated that will profoundly impact Northern Ireland.

“That is something that the Labour Party is reconciled to changing, bringing life back into the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.”

Brandon Lewis
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis unveiled new Government measures to deal with the legacy of the Troubles earlier this year (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Kyle also expressed concerns about Government proposals unveiled by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to end prosecutions for Troubles offences, which are opposed by all the political parties in Northern Ireland, as well as victims’ groups and the Irish Government.

He said: “I am excited to meet and hear from victims themselves.

“I know as a former shadow victims’ minister that you can’t do policy to victims, you must do policy being led by victims.

“The thing that really, really worries me about the Government’s approach is that it is dictating from the top what victims should be doing and feeling and when it is right for them to move on.

“Only victims can decide when it is right to move on and how they move on. They must be in the driving seat of any policy – right now I don’t think they are even in the car.

“I will be listening very closely to victims and I will be offering them the guarantee that they will be in the driving seat of any Labour policy in this challenge going forward.”