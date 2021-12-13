Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Tottenham planning for Leicester game to go ahead after Covid-19 outbreak

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 1.27pm
Tottenham expect to face Leicester as scheduled on Thursday (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham expect to face Leicester as scheduled on Thursday (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham are preparing for Thursday’s Premier League trip to Leicester to go ahead.

Spurs have had a Europa Conference League game with Rennes and Sunday’s Premier League game with Brighton called off due to the outbreak which saw 13 first-team players and staff struck down with coronavirus.

Another player is understood to have tested positive since, but the squad trained on Monday and the PA news agency understands Spurs’ plan is for the Leicester game to be played, providing the situation does not worsen.

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte’s side are preparing to return to action (John Walton/PA)

The non-infected players returned to training on Sunday for the first time since the club’s training ground was shut on Wednesday in order to contain the outbreak.

Players arrived just before and left immediately after Antonio Conte’s session as the buildings at the training centre remain shut, though they are expected to open in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Two players who first tested positive and missed December 5’s win over Norwich are out of isolation and will train on Monday.

Another batch of players come out later in the week, in time for the game at the King Power Stadium against a side who have faced their own Covid issues.

Spurs are keen to play on Thursday to avoid worsening a possible fixture backlog in the new year.

Tottenham's Pierluigi Gollini, right, and Emerson Royal play in the snow as the match at Burnley is postponed
Tottenham’s Pierluigi Gollini, right, and Emerson Royal play in the snow as the match at Burnley is postponed (Bradley Collyer/PA)

They already had a game called off at Burnley last month due to snow and have to reschedule Sunday’s trip to the Amex Stadium.

Their game with Rennes will not be rescheduled after UEFA announced a new date could not be agreed and referred the matter to its control, ethics and disciplinary body for a decision to be taken. Either side could be awarded a 3-0 win depending on the adjudication.

Spurs were in the pot for Monday’s play-off round sharing a spot with Dutch side Vitesse, who finished second in Group G having played all their matches. Rapid Vienna await whichever team ultimately advances.

