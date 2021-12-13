Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

New F1 champion Max Verstappen ready to relax tension with rival Lewis Hamilton

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 1.45pm Updated: December 13 2021, 1.49pm
Max Verstappen clinched the world championship on the final lap of the year (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Max Verstappen clinched the world championship on the final lap of the year (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

New Formula One world champion Max Verstappen is ready to relax the tension that built up with title rival Lewis Hamilton – with the crescendo coming on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen would overtake Hamilton on the last lap at the Yas Marina Circuit to claim his maiden F1 crown – albeit having to put the champagne on ice as a double appeal from Mercedes over the outcome took four hours to resolve.

Even now the issue is set to rumble on as Mercedes announced they had lodged a notice of intention to appeal the decision of the race stewards to stick by the classification.

Hamilton appeared to be charging to glory after beating his fellow protagonist off the line, easily holding Verstappen at bay in the closing laps only for a crash for the Williams of Nicholas Latifi to change the course of events.

Confusion reigned as under-fire race director Michael Masi changed his mind to allow lapped cars to pass the safety car, meaning Verstappen had a clear run at Hamilton on the final lap and on much faster tyres.

The Dutchman broke into tears as he crossed the line, professing his love for his team and sitting by his car after bringing it to a stop.

Max Verstappen celebrates
Verstappen (top) overtook Hamilton on the last lap at the Yas Marina Circuit to claim his maiden F1 crown (PA Wire)

Mercedes immediately launched two appeals against the result, one against Verstappen for allegedly overtaking under a safety car and a second claiming a breach of rules regarding race restarts following a safety car period.

Both were dismissed after the two teams spent hours in the stewards’ office, Verstappen able to toast his title over four hours after crossing the finish line and – following a season of wheel-to-wheel racing and verbal sparring – he feels ready to ease the tension between himself and Hamilton.

“In general I think we have really enjoyed it,” Verstappen, who is set to collect his title at the FIA gala on Thursday said of his season-long battle with the Brit.

Max Verstappen (right) celebrates on the podium
Max Verstappen (right) battled against Lewis Hamilton (left) until the last lap of the 22-race season (Hassan Ammar/AP)

“Of course we had our moments, but I think in a championship battle, that’s part of it. And now that the season is over, I think we can relax a little bit more about it – but it’s been tense.

“The competition, almost every race we have been pushing each other to the limit, within our cars as well. And I think that is just really nice to see.”

Verstappen said he would afford himself one drink to celebrate his championship.

“I was very emotional on the in-lap, that’s for sure,” he added.

“When the visor’s closed, nobody can see you, but of course, with all the celebrations it was just incredible, an incredible feeling.

“with my Dad (former F1 driver, Jos) it was very emotional. You know, growing up, working for that goal and then you’ve achieved it, that was just truly incredible.

“It’s all a bit tricky to talk but yeah, it was an incredible feeling for everyone.”