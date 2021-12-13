Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Champions League redraw has a sense of deja vu for holders Chelsea

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 3.15pm Updated: December 13 2021, 6.07pm
Chelsea are the Champions League holders (PA)
Life got no easier second time around for England’s Champions League representatives after UEFA was forced into an embarrassing re-drawing of the fixtures for the round of 16.

Manchester United must go to Atletico Madrid, Liverpool will face Inter Milan, and Manchester City will tackle Sporting Lisbon in the knockout stages while Chelsea will continue their title defence against Lille – the only repeat fixture from the voided draw completed earlier in the day.

UEFA was left red-faced after a series of errors first time around forced them to go again, and there was bad news for several clubs in the afternoon as their assignments began to look much more difficult.

Liverpool had initially been drawn against Salzburg, the first Austrian club to make it to the round of 16 in the Champions League, but must now head to Milan to take on the Serie A leaders, while Real Madrid swapped a tie with Benfica for a meeting with Paris St Germain.

It seemed somehow fitting that United should be drawn against Atletico given what had happened in the morning. After first being erroneously paired with Villarreal, a side they had already faced in Group F, United were mistakenly left out of the pot of possible opponents for Diego Simeone’s side.

The debacle led to an apology from UEFA, who blamed the problems on “the software of an external service provider” which had given officials the wrong information on which clubs were eligible to face one another based on seedings, previous meetings and nationality.

Confusion began when United were paired with Villarreal – the side they beat to the top of their group by a single point.

UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti apologised for the “technical issue our draw is experiencing” before asking former Arsenal forward Andrey Arshavin to try again, and this time it was neighbours Manchester City who were paired with the Yellow Submarine.

But the problems did not stop there.

When Atletico were the next side to be drawn, Marchetti said: “For Atletico Madrid, the possibility are all [teams] except for Liverpool, who was in the same group, and Manchester United as they were already drawn.”