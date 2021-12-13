Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 3.31pm
People protest in Khartoum in Sudan (Marwan Ali/AP)
People protest in Khartoum in Sudan (Marwan Ali/AP)

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Sudan’s capital in the latest street demonstrations against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated deposed prime minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities as part of relentless demonstrations that have engulfed the country since the military seized power on October 25.

The coup upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

People protest in Khartoum
The protests have increased pressure on the military and Mr Hamdok (Marwan Ali/AP)

Mr Hamdok was reinstated last month amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic cabinet under military oversight led by him. The agreement included the release of government officials and politicians detained since the coup.

But the November 21 deal was rejected by the pro-democracy movement, which insists power should be handed over to a civilian government to lead the transition. Their protests follow the slogan “No negotiations, no compromise, no power-sharing” with the military.

Footage circulated on social media on Monday appeared to show demonstrators marching in different locations in Khartoum and its sister city Omdurman. One video showed thousands of protesters in Khartoum’s district of Bahri, many of them waving Sudanese flags.

Sudanese prime minister Abdalla Hamdok
Sudanese prime minister Abdalla Hamdok (Christophe Ena, Pool/AP)

Activist Nazim Sirag said security forces used tear gas to disperse people marching in a street near the presidential palace in Khartoum.

Protesters were seen in online videos throwing tear gas canisters back at forces.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The US embassy in Khartoum said in a tweet: “We stand with the Sudanese people as they seek freedom, peace, and justice in today’s demonstrations, and welcome their government’s commitment to protection of peaceful protesters.”

A protest in Khartoum
The protests came a few days ahead of the third anniversary of the start of the uprising against Mr al-Bashir (Marwan Ali/AP)

Monday’s protests were called by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the so-called Resistance Committees, which spearheaded the uprising against Mr al-Bashir and then the military coup.

The protests came a few days ahead of the third anniversary of the start of the uprising against Mr al-Bashir.

In past rounds of demonstrations, security forces used violence, including firing live ammunition at protesters, according to activists. At least 44 people were killed and hundreds wounded in protests triggered by the coup.

The protests have increased pressure on the military and Mr Hamdok, who has yet to announce his cabinet.

On Sunday, the prime minister appointed new acting governors of the country’s provinces to replace those named by coup leader General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, after the coup.

