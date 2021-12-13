Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

New law will exempt historical abuse payments from means testing across UK

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 4.03pm
The Magdalene laundries were the scene of abuse stretching over decades (Liam McBurney/PA)
A change to the law that will see historical, institutional abuse, compensation payments exempted from benefit means testing in Great Britain has been welcomed.

By the end of November, more than £26 million had been paid out to survivors of historical, institutional abuse.

However, those now living in England, Scotland or Wales saw their payments taken into account for means-tested state benefits, such as housing benefits.

A change has now been made to the law to exempt those payments.

This was already the case for claimants living in Northern Ireland, but the change means this exemption will be applicable for survivors across the rest of the UK.

It has been welcomed by victims’ group, Survivors North West.

Church abuse
Abuse victim and campaigner Jon McCourt of Survivors North West (Liam McBurney/PA)

The group’s chairperson, Jon McCourt, said it was “another hurdle overcome”.

“Shortly after the HIA Redress legislation was passed in Westminster in November 2019, I noticed that the legislation had Territorial Limitation.

“While any victim or survivor of Historical Institutional Abuse could make an application to the Redress Board from March 30 2020, only those living in the North of Ireland, by comparison with England, Scotland and Wales, would have Redress payments disregarded for the purposes of means-tested State Benefit, including Housing Benefit,” he said.

“I know this caused some distress among applicants living outside the North of Ireland.

“I am pleased to announce that on Friday, after two years of meetings and lobbying, Westminster has now passed secondary legislation correcting the anomaly.

“An interim arrangement is in place until the legislation comes into force on January 1 2022 that ensures that all payments from the Redress Board resulting from the HIA Inquiry are disregarded for the purpose of benefits.

“I am grateful for the assistance of all those who worked to make this happen.

“Another hurdle overcome. I hope this brings some relief to the affected victims and survivors living outside this jurisdiction.”

The payments were a key recommendation from the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry, which examined allegations of child abuse at 22 residential institutions run by religious, charitable and state organisations across Northern Ireland over a 73-year period.

