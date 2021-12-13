Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One dead, one missing after cargo ship collision off Sweden

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 4.31pm
Divers work on the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej following the collision (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP)
Divers work on the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej following the collision (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP)

One person has died and another is missing after two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off southern Sweden.

Two people, including a British citizen born in 1991, have been detained as suspects following the incident which the Swedish Maritime Administration said involved a British vessel, the Scot Carrier, and the Danish-flagged Karin Hoej.

Swedish Coast Guard prosecutor Jonatan Tholin said a preliminary investigation had been opened on potential charges of gross negligence in maritime traffic and “gross sea drunkenness”.

The Scot Carrier, with the Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej seen capsized in the background centre
The Scot Carrier, left, with the Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej seen capsized in the background (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP)

Prosecutors said a British citizen and a Croatian born in 1965 had been detained suspects in the case, which also included causing another person’s death after the collision. Their names have not been released.

A press spokesman for the Swedish Coast Guard Valdemar Lindekrantz told the country’s TV4 network that “we suspect that parts of the British crew have not been sober”.

The administration said it had received a pre-dawn alarm on Monday that two cargo ships had collided south of Ystad in Sweden, close to the Danish island of Bornholm.

The Danish ship, which capsized fully and was floating upside down, was being towed towards a Swedish port, authorities said.

The Scot Carrier, left
The Scot Carrier, left (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP)

At least 11 boats and ships, an airplane and a helicopter were involved in the search for the missing crew members, but this operation ended without locating the pair, the administration said.

A body was later found inside the capsized Danish ship, it added.

The capsized vessel was towed closer to land so divers from the Swedish Armed Forces and the coast guard, among others, could search it. Police also planned to take over the case and to examine the ship.

“We have no idea when the work can be completed,” the maritime agency added.

A rescue boat navigates by the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej
A rescue boat navigates by the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP)

Despite fog in the area at the time, the cause of the collision remained unclear, the administration said.

According to the website MarineTraffic, the Scot Carrier was en route from Salacgriva in Latvia to Montrose in Scotland, while the Karin Hoej had left Sodertalje in Sweden for Nykoebing Falster in Denmark.

TV4 reported that oil had started to flow into the water. But the Swedish Coast Guard said there were no ongoing spills and it was carrying out work “to prevent oil or other harmful substances from being released into the sea”.

