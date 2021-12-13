Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anne Sacoolas to face UK criminal proceedings over death of Harry Dunn

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 5.17pm Updated: December 13 2021, 9.23pm
Harry Dunn (Family Handout/PA)
Harry Dunn (Family Handout/PA)

US citizen Anne Sacoolas is due to face criminal proceedings in the UK charged with causing Harry Dunn’s death by dangerous driving.

The 44-year-old is accused of killing the teenager in a road crash outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 2019.

The Sacoolas case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 18, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

It was understood she will appear via video-link from the US, although a spokesperson for the law firm representing Anne Sacoolas said: “While we have always been willing to discuss a virtual hearing, there is no agreement at this time.”

Harry Dunn death
The teenager’s parents are ‘overwhelmed’ by the news (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

The CPS reached the decision to charge Anne Sacoolas with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in December 2019.

Mr Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, told the PA news agency her family were feeling “very emotional” after hearing the news.

She said: “My family and I are feeling very emotional and overwhelmed, having just learned the news that Mrs Sacoolas is now to face our justice system.

“It is all that we asked for following Harry’s death.”

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: “While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter.

“The case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 January.

“Anne Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings.”