Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

‘Appalling’ race rant woman who abused doorman to spend Christmas in prison

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 5.19pm
Sharna Walker was jailed for 14 weeks, after racially abusing a pub doorman (West Midlands Police/PA)
Sharna Walker was jailed for 14 weeks, after racially abusing a pub doorman (West Midlands Police/PA)

A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman is set to spend Christmas behind bars after she was jailed for 14 weeks for the “appalling” assault.

Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, was warned at a previous court hearing she was facing an immediate jail term after admitting racially aggravated common assault.

The 25-year-old had also admitted criminal damage after kicking open an exit door and smashing the glass panel, after she was asked to leave the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch during the same incident.

Sharna Walker
Sharna Walker’s ‘appalling’ racist tirade was caught on camera by a passer-by (West Midlands Police/PA)

She had already been banned from one of Birmingham’s busiest nightlife districts, following her arrest two days after ranting at doorman Tristan Price outside the pub on May 22.

At a sentencing hearing at Birmingham Magistrates Court’ on Monday, “disgraceful” Walker, of Woodhouse Close, Worcester, was given an immediate term of imprisonment, West Midlands Police said.

She was also ordered to pay Mr Price £500 compensation and given a two-year ban from the pub unless Wetherspoons decided to give her early permission to return to the premises.

Police welcomed the jail term for Walker, who had used racist language at least 10 times during her verbal tirade.

After sentencing, Chief Inspector James Spencer, of West Midlands Police, said: “This was a disgraceful incident and people were understandably disgusted at her actions.

“Our city centre police teams have been working hard with local businesses and the community to make the city a safe and enjoyable place to visit.

“Racist behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“We will robustly investigate crimes of this nature and offenders can expect to be prosecuted.”

Sharna Walker court case
Sharna Walker arriving at a previous court hearing (Jacob King/PA)

Speaking after the hearing, Mike Olley, general manager of Westside BID, which represents businesses and helps to manage security on Birmingham’s so-called ‘golden mile’, said: “We welcome this punishment as it sends a clear message to people coming into Birmingham city centre.

“In short, racist abuse and violence will never be accepted on Westside, and we will always work closely with police to track down any offenders.

“This was no casual remark, which in itself would have been appalling.

“This was a sustained verbal and physical attack on a doorman calmly doing his job.

“This is the correct level of punishment which will hopefully make every person think again before unleashing unwarranted verbal and physical abuse.”

More from The Courier