Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Starmer backs plan to ramp up Covid booster jab delivery

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 7.01pm Updated: December 13 2021, 7.13pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jacob King/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has backed moves to ramp up the Covid booster jab programme as he warned the NHS is in danger of being “overwhelmed” by the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

The Labour leader said that it was essential to put the national interest first as he urged people to “stick to the rules” and get their top-up injections.

Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that every eligible adult in England was to be offered a third dose of the vaccine by the end of December.

In a televised address in response, Sir Keir said ministers should have acted sooner in the face of the threat from the fast-spreading Omicron strain.

“We may not be certain how dangerous it is but we do know that lives are at risk and again our NHS is at risk of being overwhelmed,” he said.

“If that happens more people will die.

“So we must do everything that we can to protect the NHS.”

Sir Keir said delivering the accelerated booster jab programme would be a “big challenge” but that he was confident the public would rise to meet it.

“Time and time again the British people have risen to the challenge so let’s pull together now and do the right thing once more,” he said.

“At times like this, we must all put the national interest first and play by the rules.

“Of course I understand that sticking to the rules can be inconvenient but stick to the rules we must.

“It would be easy to let the festivities we’ve all been looking forward to, divert us from our national duty.

“Getting jabbed, wearing masks and working from home if we can really will help prevent infections and help prevent the NHS being overwhelmed.”