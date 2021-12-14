Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

RNLI to give Gallantry Awards to crew who executed dramatic night-time rescue

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 12.04am
RNLI crew Richard Clayton (left) and Iain Dundas (right) and Coxswain Chris Winzar (RNLI Salcombe)
RNLI crew Richard Clayton (left) and Iain Dundas (right) and Coxswain Chris Winzar (RNLI Salcombe)

The RNLI will give Gallantry Awards to crew members who executed a highly dangerous but successful rescue.

Bronze Medals for Gallantry will be awarded to boat helm Richard Clayton and boat crew Iain Dundas, while coxswain and mechanic Chris Winzar will be given a Thanks of the Institution inscribed on vellum.

All three members of the Salcombe RNLI lifeboat crew were central to the rescue of two sailors on a 25ft yacht in the early hours of
December 21, 2020.

RNLI crew members Richard Clayton (L) and Iain Dundas (R) and Coxswain Chris Winzar (centre)
RNLI crew members Richard Clayton (L) and Iain Dundas (R) and Coxswain Chris Winzar (centre) (RNLI Salcombe)

With low light, rocks and turbulent seas to negotiate, locating the sailors was just the start.

The water around them was too shallow to allow their lifeboat to get within 40 metres of the shore, so a different tactic was employed.

Two of the crew boarded the lifeboat’s daughter craft (Y boat) and manoeuvred it carefully to the frightened casualties, whose yacht was aground in a tight gully behind a tall outcrop of rocks.

Now with two more people aboard their Y boat, skill and courage was in order to move out of the gully they had entered as coastguard teams provided dim light from the cliffs above.

The skills of the two crew members on board ensured that the casualties were safely brought aboard the lifeboat, which arrived back in Salcombe at around 7am.

The crew’s awards will be presented at a ceremony in early 2022.

“The RNLI does not give out awards for gallantry lightly and to receive these is a great privilege both for the individuals and the lifeboat station,” said Salcombe RNLI lifeboat operations manager Andrew Arthur.

“This rescue was carried out in extremely challenging conditions and our crew demonstrated their unstinting commitment, boat handling skill, tenacity, leadership and decisiveness, as well as immense courage, bravery and selflessness, which ultimately saved the lives of two people.

“It should be noted that, had there been a catastrophic failure of any kind, like an engine failure or capsize, both the Y boat and crew were at risk of being swept by the tidal stream towards an area of extremely rough and dangerous seas off of Start Point.

“If this had occurred there would have been very little chance of a successful rescue of the two crew or the casualties on the yacht.”

More from The Courier