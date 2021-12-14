Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester United’s Covid outbreak postpones Premier League fixture at Brentford

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 12.35am Updated: December 14 2021, 9.07am
Tuesday’s Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium, pictured, has been postponed (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Brentford’s Premier League clash with Manchester United has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the Old Trafford club.

The Tuesday night fixture at the Brentford Community Stadium will be rescheduled by Premier League chiefs.

United revealed in a statement that positive Covid tests would require “ongoing surveillance”, leaving the fixture unplayable in its original scheduling.

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League game against Rennes slated for December 9 had to be postponed, and was unable to be rescheduled.

The postponement of another high-profile fixture so quickly after Spurs’ troubles will raise fears over the rising impact of Covid amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The Premier League also announced on Monday a record 42 players and staff tested positive for Covid in the previous week, the highest number since 40 cases were reported in January.

“Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brentford FC has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course,” read a United statement.

“Following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance.

“A decision was taken to close first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to help minimise risk of further infection, and individuals who tested positive are isolating in line with Premier League protocols.

“Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, The Club requested the match to be rearranged.

“The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.

“Manchester United regrets the inconvenience caused to Brentford FC and to the fans of both clubs by Covid-19.”

Brentford apologised to fans for the disruption while fully accepting the Premier League decision.

“Following medical guidance, the Premier League Board have postponed Tuesday night’s match against Manchester United due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak within the Manchester United squad,” read a Brentford statement.

“We appreciate that there will be many fans who will be inconvenienced with the fixture postponement and we apologise for the disruption, which was out of our control, but we respect the Premier League’s decision and acknowledge that the health and safety of both clubs’ players and staff must always come first.

“We wish everyone affected a speedy recovery and look forward to hosting Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium in the new year.

“The rearranged match details will be confirmed and communicated in due course. All match tickets will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.”