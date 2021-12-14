Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 3.37am
The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an eight-month search (West Midlands Police/PA)
The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.

The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham, at 5.40pm on April 22.

West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.

Baby boy laying in cot with soft knitted toys either side of his head
Police have confirmed baby George is safe and well (West Midlands Police/PA)

The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their search.

Throughout the public appeal, police have stated that their priority for finding the mother was to ensure she was safe and supported.

Officers on Monday said no further action would be taken by police as authorities worked to ensure the mother received the appropriate care.

“This is a very upsetting case, we would ask you not to speculate any further, as this is deeply distressing for those concerned,” West Midlands Police added.

The force also confirmed George is “doing really well and is being well cared for”.

