Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Matthew Stafford inspires Los Angeles Rams to victory over Arizona Cardinals

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 8.05am
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 287 yards and three scores (Ralph Freso/AP)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 287 yards and three scores (Ralph Freso/AP)

The Los Angeles Rams closed out a 30-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night thanks to veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The former number one draft pick threw for 287 yards and three scores, while wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr each caught a touchdown pass.

Stafford had plenty of protection and time to throw throughout the game, hitting Van Jefferson on a high-arching pass for a 52-yard touchdown which pushed the Rams 20-13 ahead early in the third quarter.

Kupp scored a four-yard touchdown minutes later.

Early in the fourth quarter, Arizona running back James Conner bulldozed through the Rams defence for an eight-yard touchdown to cut the score to 27-20 before Matt Gay kicked a 33-yard field goal to make it 30-20.

The Cardinals missed an opportunity to tie the game in the final seconds after a holding call wiped out a long run by quarterback Kyler Murray, who finished the day with the unwelcome statistic of throwing two interceptions which led to Los Angeles scores.

The Cardinals’ (10-3) loss ensures they will have to wait at least a week before they can clinch their first play-off spot since 2015.

The Rams (9-4), meanwhile, looked rejuvenated after their second-straight win, pulling within one game of the Cardinals in the NFC West following a three-game losing streak in November.

More from The Courier