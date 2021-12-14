Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Trapped grey freed from ‘squirrel-proof’ bird feeder

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 11.57am Updated: December 14 2021, 1.07pm
A squirrel that beat a bird-feeder designed to keep it out had to be rescued by the RSPCA (RSPCA/PA)
A squirrel that beat a bird-feeder designed to keep it out had to be rescued by the RSPCA (RSPCA/PA)

A squirrel that beat a bird-feeder designed to keep it out had to be rescued by the RSPCA after finding itself too fat to escape.

A home-owner in Hartlepool went to replenish the nuts in her garden bird-feeder on Saturday, only to find the squirrel imprisoned by its metal bars.

The animal-lover called the RSPCA and rescue officer Ruth Thomas-Coxon used wire cutters to free the trapped grey, which then scampered off down the garden to freedom.

The squirrel had to be rescued by the RSPCA (RSPCA/PA)

Ms Thomas-Coxon said: “This greedy boy must have gone in – even though this is a squirrel-proof feeder – and obviously he had such a good feed he got wedged and was unable to exit.

“Luckily his predicament was spotted or he could have endured prolonged suffering.
 
“He was obviously frightened but otherwise appeared unscathed from his ordeal – however he probably needs to lay off the nuts for a while.
 
“I freed him in situ, as we’re legally allowed to do, and as soon as he was free he made a quick getaway – which was good to see.”

The RSPCA has asked home-owners to check bird-feeders – even supposedly squirrel-proof ones – regularly, and to call for help if they find a trapped animal.

The charity also said that, although grey squirrels are considered an invasive alien species and cannot legally be released back into the wild if taken into care for rehabilitation or treatment, they can be legally released in situ.