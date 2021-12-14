Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Belarus hands opposition leader’s husband 18 years in prison

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 12.29pm Updated: December 14 2021, 2.49pm
Siarhei Tsikhanouski, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, speaks to people gathered to sign up and support potential presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, May 24, 2020. A court in Belarus on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 sentenced the husband of the country’s opposition leader to 18 years in prison, six months after the trial began behind closed doors. The charges against Siarhei Tsikhanouski included organizing mass unrest and inciting hatred and have been widely seen as politically motivated. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
Siarhei Tsikhanouski, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, speaks to people gathered to sign up and support potential presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, May 24, 2020. A court in Belarus on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 sentenced the husband of the country’s opposition leader to 18 years in prison, six months after the trial began behind closed doors. The charges against Siarhei Tsikhanouski included organizing mass unrest and inciting hatred and have been widely seen as politically motivated. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

A court in Belarus has sentenced the husband of the country’s opposition leader to 18 years in prison, six months after the trial began behind closed doors.

The charges against Siarhei Tsikhanouski included organising mass unrest and inciting hatred, but have been widely seen as politically motivated.

Five other opposition activists were sentenced to lengthy prison terms of 14 to 16 years.

Mr Tsikhanouski, 43, a popular video blogger and activist, had planned to challenge authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 2020 presidential election.

Belarus Crackdown
Siarhei Tsikhanouski in May (Sergei Grits/AP)

He was widely known for the anti-Lukashenko slogan “Stop the cockroach”. He was arrested in May 2020, two days after he declared his candidacy.

His wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, ran in his stead, drawing tens of thousands of people to rally in her support during the campaign.

Official results of the vote handed Mr Lukashenko a landslide victory and a sixth term in office, but were denounced by opposition and the West as a sham.

The results triggered a months-long wave of unprecedented mass protests, the largest of which saw 200,000 people taking to the streets of the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

Mr Lukashenko’s government unleashed a violent crackdown on the demonstrators, arresting more than 35,000 and beating thousands.

Alexander Lukashenko
Alexander Lukashenko (Andrei Stasevich/BelTA/AP)

Ms Tsikhanouskaya fled the country to Lithuania a day after the vote under pressure from the authorities. Other key opposition figures have also left the country, while some have ended up behind bars.

In recent months, pressure has mounted on Belarus’s non-governmental organisations, activists and journalists, with the authorities regularly conducting mass raids and detentions of those they suspect of supporting the anti-government protests.

The majority of independent media outlets and rights groups in Belarus have been shut down.

Commenting on the verdict in her husband’s case, Ms Tsikhanouskaya told the Associated Press: “The dictator publicly retaliates against his strongest opponents, they’re being repressed for their desire to live in a free Belarus.

“We will not stop and will continue the fight with the dictatorship in the centre of Europe.”

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Ms Tsikhanouskaya, who has two children, added: “I don’t have the right to tell my children that they won’t see their father for so many years, because I don’t believe it myself.”

Mr Tsikhanouski has already spent 20 months behind bars. His trial was shrouded in secrecy, with court hearings held behind closed doors and lawyers bound by non-disclosure agreements.

State media showed a tired-looking Mr Tsikhanouski being led into the closed hearing, along with other defendants who included Mikola Statkevich, who ran against Mr Lukashenko in 2010 and was sentenced to six years in prison after demonstrations broke out following that election.

Mr Statkevich was arrested again in May 2020 and on Tuesday was sentenced to 14 years.

Another blogger who stood trial alongside Mr Tsikhanouski, 29-year-old Ihar Losik, was handed a 15-year sentence. He was holding a hunger strike in jail to protest against his prosecution.