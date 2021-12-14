Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scam warning over Omicron testing messages

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 1.27pm
The public has been warned about bogus Covid test emails (Liam McBurney/PA)
The public has been warned about bogus Covid test emails (Liam McBurney/PA)

The public has been warned of scam text messages and emails that use the Omicron variant of Covid-19 to attempt to scare people into handing over personal information.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) said it has seen evidence of messages being sent to the public pretending to be from the NHS, asking people to “apply now for Omicron PCR test to avoid restrictions”.

The scam message claims that older PCR tests cannot detect the Omicron variant and that a new type of test is needed and that people should sign up for it – claiming those who refuse to be tested will be forced to isolate.

The fake message then links to a website mimicking the official NHS site and asks people to fill in a form of personal details which the CTSI warns could be used to access personal information, including bank accounts.

Image of a scam message sent to the public about the Omicron variant and PCR tests
The scam message has been made to look like an official message from the NHS (CTSI/PA)

CTSI lead officer Katherine Hart said: “It disgusts me that scammers are jumping on the public’s fears about the Omicron variant in an attempt to steal their personal data.

“All of the claims in the email are false. The public is especially vulnerable at this time, and I call on everyone to share this message so that we can minimise the impact of this scam.

“This is by no means the first time fraudsters have used the pandemic for their gain – since March 2020, the unscrupulous have angled their scams on everything from bogus Covid-19 business support grants and vaccination bookings to fake vaccine passes.

“It is also crucial that the public reports this scam to the authorities. By doing so, the public aids consumer protectors in mapping out the problem and recognising the sheer scale of it.”

Anyone who encounters a scam is encouraged to contact Action Fraud via actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040; in Scotland, contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 800 9060; or if in Northern Ireland, contact Consumerline on 0300 123 6262.

