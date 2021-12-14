Star Hobson murder: Woman who killed 16-month-old girl ‘pure evil’

An error occurred. Please try again.

The woman who killed 16-month-old Star Hobson is “pure evil” and “ascended from the bowels of hell”, the toddler’s great-grandfather said after she was convicted of murder.

Savannah Brockhill was found guilty of murdering Star by a jury who heard that the youngster endured months of assaults and psychological harm before suffering “utterly catastrophic” injuries in her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

Brockhill, 28, was the partner of Star’s mother, Frankie Smith, 20, who cried as she was cleared of murder at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday but was convicted of causing or allowing the toddler’s death.

The verdicts come in the wake of the widespread outcry which followed the case of murdered Solihull six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes earlier this month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “shocking and heartbreaking”, adding: “We must protect children from these barbaric crimes and ensure lessons are learned.”

Speaking outside court, Star’s great-grandfather David Fawcett said: “I’m just pleased we got a murder conviction for Savannah Brockhill.

David Fawcett, the great-grandfather of Star Hobson, and grandfather of Frankie Smith, speaks to the media outside Bradford Crown Court (Dave Higgens/PA)

“To me she was just pure evil. I just can’t believe she could do something like that to a baby girl.He said: “We were just a quiet, lovely family and she ascended from the bowels of hell and just completely devastated and wrecked our family.”

Mr Fawcett’s partner, Anita Smith, 70, was one of five people who reported concerns about Star to social services in the months leading up to her death on September 22 2020.

Asked about the response of social services, postman Mr Fawcett, 61, said: “It’s disgusting because there were five referrals. Not one of them did anything.”

He said: “It’s just beyond belief, really.”

Asked whether social services had missed the “blindingly obvious”, Mr Fawcett, who is also Smith’s grandfather, said: “Yes.”

Savannah Brockhill was found guilty of murder (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

Leader of Bradford Council Susan Hinchcliffe said a review was under way into agencies’ contact with the family but said: “Star was let down and we all want to know if anything could have been done differently.”

Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore called on Ms Hinchliffe and the council’s chief executive Kersten England to resign, saying, “Bradford Council bosses should hang their heads in shame.”

The verdicts came less than a fortnight after the stepmother of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, Emma Tustin, was found guilty of his murder in a case that caused widespread shock and revulsion.

The Department for Education said the death of Star was “deeply disturbing” and said it would “not hesitate” to remove children’s services control from Bradford Council “if necessary”.

A spokesperson said the review into Star’s death will feed into the national review of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ death commissioned by the Secretary of State Nadhim Zahawi last week.

Smith cried uncontrollably as the verdicts were delivered as the pair stood in the glass-fronted dock.

Frankie Smith was convicted at Bradford Crown Court of causing or allowing the death of her 16-month-old daughter (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

Star was taken to hospital from the flat where she lived with Smith in Wesley Place, Keighley, but her injuries were “utterly catastrophic” and “unsurvivable”, prosecutors told the two-month trial.

Jurors heard that Smith’s family and friends had growing fears about bruising they saw on the little girl in the months before she died and made a series of complaints to social services.

In each case Brockhill and Smith managed to convince social workers that marks on Star were accidental or that the complaints were made maliciously by people who did not like their relationship.

Prosecutors described how the injuries that caused Star’s death involved extensive damage to her abdominal cavity “caused by a severe and forceful blow or blows, either in the form of punching, stamping or kicking to the abdomen”.

Jurors also heard there were other injuries on her body which meant that “in the course of her short life, Star had suffered a number of significant injuries at different times”.

Prosecutor Alistair MacDonald QC said there had been two fractures to Star’s right leg “caused by forceful twisting” which had been refractured as they healed.

He also described a fracture to the back of the skull and bruising to Star, “much of which is considered to be non-accidental in origin”.

The jury was shown a series of clips from a CCTV camera which prosecutors said showed Brockhill deliver a total of 21 blows to Star in a car over a period of nearly three hours, some as the toddler sat in a car seat.

Mr MacDonald said the footage came from a camera at a recycling plant in Doncaster where Brockhill was working as a security guard, and was filmed about eight days before Star’s death.

The footage appeared to show Brockhill punching and slapping Star with what the prosecutor described as “considerable force” and, at one point, the youngster fell out of the vehicle. She also grabbed Star by the throat.

Another video which was shown to the jury, described by the prosecutor as “disturbing and bizarre”, showed Star falling off a plastic chair and hitting the floor.

The mobile phone footage had been slowed down with music added, plus a caption which said “in this moment she realises she has messed up”.

Another clip, filmed on both defendants’ phones, showed Star being so exhausted that she fell forward and slept in a bowl of food.

Mr MacDonald told the jury the youngster was “clearly exhausted but treated completely without love”.

He said “there was also a degree of cruelty and psychological harm” inflicted on the youngster in the weeks and months before she died as well as physical assaults.

A number of relatives and friends of Smith told the jury of concerns they had over bruises they saw on Star which, in some instances, they filmed.

Brockhill, 28, of Hawthorn Close, Keighley, and Smith, 20, of Wesley Place, Halifax Road, Keighley, both denied murder and also causing or allowing Star’s death.

They will be sentenced on Wednesday.