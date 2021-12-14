Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
It will take time for rift with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to heal – Mikel Arteta

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 2.41pm Updated: December 14 2021, 3.05pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) has taken a strong stance with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta accepts it will take time for the rift with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to heal – but refused to be drawn on whether the former captain had played his last game for the club.

Aubameyang was dropped for Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Southampton for what boss Arteta said was a “disciplinary breach”, which reportedly concerned a late return from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother.

On Tuesday morning, the club confirmed Gabon forward Aubameyang would no longer wear the captain’s armband and would also not be considered for the visit of West Ham on Wednesday night.

Arsenal’s statement said the club expected “all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed”.

It is not Aubameyang’s first transgression, having previously been benched for March’s north London derby against Tottenham after what was described as a breach of the club’s pre-match protocol.

“What I can say now is to make the decision that we made is really hurting, and it is still like this and it needs a bit of time to heal, so for now, he is not involved in the squad,” said Arteta, who could again name Alexandre Lacazette captain against the Hammers.

Asked if Aubameyang, 32, had played his last game for the club, Arteta added: “All I can say is that for now, he’s out of the squad, he’s not involved and sadly, this is the decision that we’ve taken.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate with the FA Cup trophy
Mikel Arteta (right) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all smiles after Arsenal’s 2020 FA Cup success at Wembley (Adam Davy/PA)

A former Gunners captain, Arteta admitted it was a difficult experience having to take action against Aubameyang, whose double strike helped win the 2020 FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

“Since I have been here (my relationship with him has been) really, really good. That is why it is painful,” said Arteta, who confirmed he had a face-to-face conversation with Aubameyang.

“When we had to make that decision, it was because it was the right one to defend the interests of the football club.

“It’s a really particular situation, first of all with the importance that the player has at the club, with their role, with the relationship that I have with him.

“But unfortunately, this is the situation that we have and we have to face it.”

Arteta added: “We have made this decision based on certain moments where he has not fulfilled his duties, and that’s it.

“That expectation and commitment that we need from every player, that’s at a different level. That’s why we were forced to make that decision.

“I think that this club and its people, and every supporter needs transparency – whether they agree or not – to be told what happened, and (to be told) the truth and why we have made that decision.”

Arteta confirmed there would be no rush in appointing a new permanent captain, with a choice set to be made from the leadership group which also included former skipper Granit Xhaka.

“It is a really unpleasant situation and it is not the moment to make any rash decision,” Arteta said.

“That leadership group is really strong, it is the one that communicates with myself and the coaching staff and with the club in a really strong and clear way and we are going to continue that.

“That is one of the decisions we make, to make that group a little bit better and try to educate them and try to get the right feedback all the time and build the trust and a strong culture around the club. It is working really well so we will continue to do that.”

Arteta reported no fresh selection worries or Covid-19 concerns ahead of Wednesday’s match against the Irons, who drew 0-0 at Burnley on Sunday.

The Gunners could move above their London rivals into the top four with victory at the Emirates Stadium.

“I’m hoping that the team tomorrow is going to get out there with the fire in their eyes and knowing the importance of the game,” Arteta said.

“West Ham are within catching distance and tomorrow we play at home in front of our people and we expect a great performance and a great result.”