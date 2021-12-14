Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Eurostar sees bookings more than halved after new Covid testing rules enforced

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 3.17pm
Eurostar has seen the rate of new bookings more than half since tougher testing requirements for travellers were introduced, the firm has announced (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Eurostar has seen the rate of new bookings more than half since tougher testing requirements for travellers were introduced, the firm has announced (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Eurostar has seen the rate of new bookings more than half since tougher testing requirements for travellers were introduced, the firm has announced.

The cross-Channel rail operator also told the PA news agency that for the Christmas and New Year period more passengers are cancelling or rearranging planned trips than booking new ones.

Concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant mean travellers entering the UK must take a pre-departure test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a post-arrival PCR test.

Eurostar chief executive Jacques Damas said: “We understand and support the need for governments to take actions against Covid-19 to protect public health.

“However, as the Government itself confirmed last week, the Omicron variant is likely to be dominant in the UK very soon which makes additional restrictions on travel rather redundant.

“It comes at a heavy price for the industry and brings an unwelcome additional cost for passengers at an expensive time of year.”

Mr Damas insisted that there were already “robust measures in place to allow people who need to do so to travel safely”.

He added: “We therefore ask governments to urgently remove the additional testing which is unfairly impacting the travel industry and our passengers who seek to reunite with friends and family over the Christmas period.”

