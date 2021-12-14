Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dozens killed as petrol truck explodes in Haiti

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 3.35pm Updated: December 14 2021, 4.19pm
A firefighter stands next to the remains of a truck that was carrying gasoline and overturned in Cap-Hatien, Haiti, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The truck exploded, engulfing cars and homes in flames, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens of others. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
A firefighter stands next to the remains of a truck that was carrying gasoline and overturned in Cap-Hatien, Haiti, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The truck exploded, engulfing cars and homes in flames, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens of others. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

A truck carrying petrol has exploded in northern Haiti, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens of others in the latest disaster to hit a country whose troubles deepened greatly this year.

The blast occurred late on Monday in the city of Cap-Haitien, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said, adding that he was devastated.

“Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that the entire Haitian nation is grieving,” he tweeted.

As dozens of bodies lay near the explosion site, people in the area used buckets to scoop up fuel from the truck and the street to take back to their homes, Dave Larose, a civil engineer who works in Cap-Haitien, told the Associated Press.

Map locates Cap-Haitien
(AP)

The explosion occurred as Haiti struggles with a severe shortage of fuel and spiralling prices that recently forced hospitals to turn away patients, temporarily shut down schools and businesses, and prompted the US and Canadian governments to urge their citizens to leave while they could.

“It’s terrible what our country has to go through,” Mr Larose said.

Haiti is still trying to recover from a July 7 presidential assassination and a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck in mid-August, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying tens of thousands of homes.

The country of more than 11 million people has also been hit by a spike in gang-related kidnappings, including 17 missionaries with a US religious organisation who were abducted in mid-October. Five of them have been released but another 12 are still being held.

Now Haitians find themselves mourning the victims of the explosion, which officials believe occurred after the truck overturned after apparently trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, Patrick Almonor, deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, told the Associated Press.

Haiti Explosion
Firefighters stand next to the wreckage of the truck (Joseph Odelyn/AP)

He said at least 53 deaths and more than 100 injured have been reported following the explosion that burned around 20 homes near the site. He said he expects the number of deaths to keep rising because people who died in their homes have not been counted.

“It’s horrible what happened,” he said. “We lost so many lives.”

Mr Almonor said a local hospital is in dire need of more nurses, doctors and basic medical supplies to help those injured.

“We are overwhelmed,” a person identified as Dr Calhil Turenne told Le Nouvelliste newspaper.

Mr Henry said his administration was deploying field hospitals to the area to help those affected.

Former prime minister Claude Joseph also mourned the victims, tweeting: “I share the pain and sorrow of all the people.”