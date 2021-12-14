Chris Whitty asks adults to ‘please’ get a booster jab in new TV advert

An error occurred. Please try again.

England’s chief medical officer has encouraged everyone eligible to get their booster in the face of the “highly infectious” Omicron variant, as part of a new television advert to support the rollout.

Professor Chris Whitty asked viewers to “please, get boosted now” in the nationwide campaign which the Department of Health said aims to “further galvanise the booster programme”.

The advert launched across ITV at 6pm on Tuesday.

Every adult in the country needs to get a #COVID19 booster vaccine to increase protection against the #OmicronVariant. Follow the advice of @CMO_England and #GetBoostedNow. More: https://t.co/V59aHTDibv pic.twitter.com/nUc31lVxNc — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) December 14, 2021

In the advert, the leading medic stated: “There is a new variant of Covid-19 – Omicron – which is highly infectious and spreading fast.

“Every adult in the country needs to get a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

“Boosters give you the best possible protection against the virus and should significantly reduce your risk of serious illness and hospitalisation.

“Get your Covid-19 booster vaccine to strengthen your protection. Please, get boosted now.”

Adults are eligible for a booster three months after their second vaccine but they can book after two months.

The NHS national booking system is due to open to all over-18s on Wednesday, having opened to people over 30 on Monday.