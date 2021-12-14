Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Whitty asks adults to ‘please’ get a booster jab in new TV advert

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 6.41pm
Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty has urged all adults to get their booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine (Leon Neal/PA)
Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty has urged all adults to get their booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine (Leon Neal/PA)

England’s chief medical officer has encouraged everyone eligible to get their booster in the face of the “highly infectious” Omicron variant, as part of a new television advert to support the rollout.

Professor Chris Whitty asked viewers to “please, get boosted now” in the nationwide campaign which the Department of Health said aims to “further galvanise the booster programme”.

The advert launched across ITV at 6pm on Tuesday.

In the advert, the leading medic stated: “There is a new variant of Covid-19 – Omicron – which is highly infectious and spreading fast.

“Every adult in the country needs to get a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

“Boosters give you the best possible protection against the virus and should significantly reduce your risk of serious illness and hospitalisation.

“Get your Covid-19 booster vaccine to strengthen your protection. Please, get boosted now.”

Adults are eligible for a booster three months after their second vaccine but they can book after two months.

The NHS national booking system is due to open to all over-18s on Wednesday, having opened to people over 30 on Monday.

