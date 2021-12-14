Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski star as Bayern Munich run riot

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 10.29pm
Serge Gnabry celebrates after scoring the second goal of his hat-trick in Bayern Munich’s win at Stuttgart (Tom Weller/AP).
Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski netted a brace as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 5-0 at Mercedes Benz Arena.

Gnabry curled in a fine opener in the 40th minute before doubling the advantage eight minutes into the second half.

Lewandowski then added efforts in the 69th and 72nd minutes as he equalled the record for Bundesliga goals in a calendar year, moving alongside Gerd Muller on 42, before Gnabry completed his hat-trick in the 74th.

The result saw Julian Nagelsmann’s men go nine points clear at the top ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund hosting Greuther Furth on Wednesday.

Mainz are up to sixth after thumping Hertha Barlin 4-0 at home, with Lee Jae-sung and Alexander Hack scoring before the break and Silvan Widmer and Jean-Paul Boetius doing so in the second half.

Anthony Modeste headed a late winner as Cologne came from behind to win 3-2 at Wolfsburg, the home side’s fourth straight defeat.

The visitors went a goal down in the eighth minute via a Lukas Nmecha effort, and after Modeste had cancelled that out, fell 2-1 behind early in the second half when Wout Weghorst netted.

Mark Uth then equalised in the 79th minute before Modeste got on the scoresheet again with a minute of normal time remaining.

Elsewhere, second-bottom Arminia Bielefeld won 2-0 at home against VfL Bochum thanks to goals from Masaya Okugawa and Patrick Wimmer.

