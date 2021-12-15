Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

US passes 800,000 Covid-19 deaths despite availability of vaccines

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 2.57am
The US death toll from Covid-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a figure seen as doubly tragic given more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became widely available last year (Nam Y Huh/AP)
The US death toll from Covid-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a figure seen as doubly tragic given more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became widely available last year.

The number of deaths, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Atlanta and St Louis combined, or Minneapolis and Cleveland put together. It is also roughly equivalent to how many Americans die each year from heart disease or stroke.

The United States has the highest reported toll of any country. It accounts for approximately 4% of the world’s population but about 15% of the 5.3 million known deaths from coronavirus since the outbreak began in China two years ago.

President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks
Joe Biden has urged his fellow American to do ‘your patriotic duty to keep our country safe'(Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The true death toll in the US and around the world is believed to be significantly higher because of cases that were overlooked or concealed.

A closely watched forecasting model from the University of Washington projects a total of over 880,000 reported deaths in the US by March 1.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday noted what he called a “tragic milestone”.
He again called on unvaccinated Americans to get shots for themselves and their children, and urged the vaccinated to get booster shots.

“I urge all Americans: Do your patriotic duty to keep our country safe, to protect yourself and those around you, and to honor the memory of all those we have lost,” Mr Biden said. “Now is the time.”

About 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or just over 60% of the population – well short of what scientists say is needed to control the virus.

