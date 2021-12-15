Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Bee Gees manager Ken Kragen dies aged 85

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 4.53am
Ken Kragen, manager of the Bee Gees and Lionel Richie, has died aged 85 (Kragen family/PA)
Ken Kragen, manager of the Bee Gees and Lionel Richie, has died aged 85.

The TV and film producer, who co-organised the 1985 charity single We Are The World, died from natural causes on Tuesday at his home in California’s  Brentwood.

He died “peacefully” and surrounded by members of his family, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Kragen worked in the  music and entertainment industry for many years managing other well-known celebrities including Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John and Burt Reynolds.

His wife of 43 years, actress Cathy Worthington, said: “To have been married to someone of such character and loving goodness is the honour of my life.”

Daughter Emma Kragen added: “While I am of course immensely proud of everything he has accomplished professionally, he has also been the best dad to me that I could ever ask for.”

A graduate of Harvard Business School, Kragen helped create and organise historic humanitarian projects including We Are the World and Hands Across America.

He was awarded the United Nation’s Peace Medal for the projects, making him one of only a few private citizens to receive the honour.

He also received two MTV Awards, an American Music Award, several Emmy nominations, Manager of the Year Award from the Conference of Personal Managers and was the only individual ever elected President of both The Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music.

Kragen was born on November 24, 1936 in Alameda, California.

A memorial tribute will be planned for the future.

Spokesperson Cheryl J Kagan said: “We ask that the Kragen family be given the opportunity at this time of loss to grieve privately.”