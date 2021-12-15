Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Dozens trapped at top of Hong Kong skyscraper as firefighters tackle blaze

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 7.55am Updated: December 15 2021, 1.33pm
A firefighter brings two people down to safety from the skyscraper (AP Photo)
A firefighter brings two people down to safety from the skyscraper (AP Photo)

Hundreds of people were trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out on Wednesday, as firefighters rushed to stage a dramatic rescue and put out the blaze.

At least 13 people were sent to hospital for treatment, according to authorities. Three of them suffered injuries while 10 others were suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

The fire started in the early afternoon at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice. The 38-story tower houses both offices and a mall.

Dense smoke was seen billowing out from the building, and photos and videos from those trapped inside showed poor visibility as smoke filled restaurants and stairways of the building.

Authorities said that the fire spread from the building’s bottom two floors, which is occupied by a mall undergoing extensive renovations.

The fire services system had been shut off in the mall area, according to Ng Yau Sheung, Hong Kong Fire Services Department’s senior divisional officer.

“If the system is under repair, it’s possible that the contractor will shut down the area affected,” he said during a news conference Wednesday evening.

Authorities said they were still looking into whether fire safety regulations had been breached.

People wait to be rescued at the World Trade Centre in Hong Kong (AP Photo)

Earlier, police had told local media that about 300 people had evacuated to the top of the building while waiting to be rescued.

Tens of people trapped in the building had also jammed into narrow areas on an open-air podium on the fifth floor, peering over the edge as they awaited rescue. Firefighters had used an extendable ladder to rescue them.

Firefighters evacuated 770 people from the building, according to Ng, while 40 others had self-evacuated.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggested that the fire had broken out in the electrical switch room located on the first floor of the shopping mall, before spreading to the scaffolding that surrounded part of the building, according to local newspaper, South China Morning Post.

The fire was upgraded to a level three incident, according to a police notice. Fires are graded on a scale of one to five, with five being the most severe.

Authorities said the fire was under control by around 306pm and was largely put out by 4.30pm.

The fire services department deployed 176 firefighters to the site. Two breathing apparatus teams and two water jets were mobilised to help fight the blaze, police said.