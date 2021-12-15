Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Green Flag offers roadside assistance for toy cars that children have outgrown

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 8.03am
Little Green Flag tows away Noah Montenegro’s used toy car to be recycled (Aaron Chown/PA)
A roadside assistance company has offered to tow toy cars that children have outgrown as part of a project to help disadvantaged youngsters in the UK.

Roadside recovery expert Green Flag has teamed up with toy brand Little Tikes to recover the classic red and yellow Cozy Coupe cars that so many will recognise.

But while these miniature “motors” are only powered by the feet of budding car enthusiasts, Green Flag will tow them as though they were road-legal vehicles via their Little Green Flag scheme.

Little Green Flag tows away eight-year old Noah Montenegro’s used toy car to be recycled (Aaron Chown/PA)

The old bangers will be recycled and new models gifted to The Toy Project who will distribute them to disadvantaged children.

The collection scheme is limited to a maximum of 50 Little Tike Cozy Coupes and will run from December 15-22.

“It was so fun seeing my tiny toy car loaded up onto the big green van and it’s cool I get to make another little girl or boy happy this Christmas,” said Noah Montenegro, eight, from south London.

Mark Newberry, commercial director at Green Flag, said: “Little Green Flag sees us doing what we do best – helping people and rescuing cars.

“Outgrown toy cars need recovering too and who better to do it than Green Flag. Together, with our partners, we hope to bring many smiles to those in need this Christmas.”

Noah Montenegro helps tow away his used Little Tike’s Cozy Coupe (Aaron Chown/PA)

Anyone looking to have their child’s Little Tikes Cozy Coupe recovered by Little Green Flag should contact littlegreenflag@greenflag.co.uk to find out more.

