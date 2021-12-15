Man arrested after one dead and others ‘unaccounted for’ in Reading fire

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson following a fatal fire in Reading that has left a number of people unaccounted for.

Thames Valley Police said one person died in the large fire at a property in Grovelands Road.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

The force said the incident is not being treated as terror-related and urged people to avoid the area, with road closures in place.

In a statement on Twitter, Thames Valley Police said: “Local agencies are working together at the scene of a large fire at a property in Grovelands Road, Reading.

“Our officers, as well as the fire and ambulance services, are at the site. Sadly, one person is believed to have died, and a number of others are unaccounted for.

“Officers have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of arson and murder and he is in custody at this time.”

The statement added: “If you have any concerns, for loved ones, please try and contact them in the first instance. A dedicated number is being set up for this, and details will follow very shortly.”