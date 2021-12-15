Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Von der Leyen: Omicron will be dominant Covid variant in EU by mid-January

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 9.07am
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is well prepared to tackle Omicron (Julien Warnand, Pool Photo via AP)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is well prepared to tackle Omicron (Julien Warnand, Pool Photo via AP)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that Omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January.

The head of the EU’s executive branch said the bloc is well prepared to fight Omicron with 66.6% of the European population fully vaccinated against the virus.

Ms Von der Leyen said she is confident the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the disease, although she expressed her disappointment that once again year-end celebrations will be disturbed by the pandemic.

“Like many of you, I’m sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic,” Ms Von der Leyen said.


Ursula von der Leyen said two thirds of EU citizens are fully vaccinated (Julien Warnand, Pool Photo via AP)

She added that the EU is facing a double challenge, with a massive increase of cases in recent weeks due to the Delta variant combined with the rise of Omicron, as some member countries are already confronted with a record number of infections.

“We’re seeing an increasing number of people falling ill, a greater burden on hospitals and unfortunately an increase in the number of deaths,” she said.

Ms Von der Leyen insisted that the increase in infections remains due “almost exclusively” to the Delta variant.

“And what I’m concerned about is that we are now seeing the new variant Omicron on the horizon, which is apparently even more infectious.”

Thanks to the high rate of vaccination in the bloc and the availability of vaccine doses, Ms Von der Leyen said that Europe is now in a better position to fight the virus.

She said that more than 300 million people in the EU have been fully vaccinated and that 62 million people got a booster jab.

“Initial data from Omicron shows us that this triple jab is the best protection against the new variant,” she said.

