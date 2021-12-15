Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Parasitic honeybee mite uses vibrations to sense where it is in the hive – study

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 9.55am
Researchers found parasitic honeybee mites use vibrations to sense where it is in the hive (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Researchers found parasitic honeybee mites use vibrations to sense where it is in the hive (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Tiny parasitic mites that are a threat to the honeybee frequently send strong vibrational pulses into the surface they live on, a new study has found.

Scientists argue the vibration could be produced for the purpose of environmental probing, with the mite exploiting the material’s response to the signal in order to examine its surroundings.

They hope the discovery could lead to understanding how to manage and potentially eradicate Varroa destructor mite infestations in the hive.

Using ultra-sensitive tools, scientists at Nottingham Trent University recorded the repeated knocking of the 1mm creatures, which they do by abruptly jolting their bodies.

According to the researchers, they are the first group in the world to capture such vibrational waveform from a mite of any species, which can also be heard as an audio track.

The mites – which cannot see or hear and weigh about half a milligram – live in honeybee colonies and feed on adult bees and larvae.

They pass on a variety of viruses to their hosts and play an important role in the destruction of colonies, scientists say.

The vibration that is caused by the mite’s jolting is very short and rapidly produced – taking just 50 to 90 microseconds for the vibration to be transmitted.

Harriet Hall, a researcher at the university’s School of Science and Technology, said: “If a mite becomes dislodged from its honeybee host, this could perhaps help it orientate back to a bee, especially as the animal can’t see or hear.

“The mite jolting is a commonly observed behaviour that is energetically demanding to produce – another sign that the mite produces this vibration deliberately, for its own benefit.”

Dr Martin Bencsik, a physicist at the university, added: “The vibrational pulse coincides with a mite’s abrupt body motion, which has never been seen before and which we have captured and showcased in our work.

“We have characterised a new behaviour in this species, a discovery so fundamental that it could have numerous and unexpected repercussions.”

The researchers are now launching a new branch of investigations to help further clarify the purpose of the vibrations.

It is hoped that deeper understanding of the function will allow them to manipulate the behaviour to better manage and potentially eradicate the mite from honeybee hives.

The study is published in the journal Entomologia Generalis, and also involved the University of Warwick.