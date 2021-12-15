Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Third day of frustration over access to tests as new Covid pass rules kick in

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 11.09am
People have been struggling to get hold of tests (Zoe Linkson/PA)
People have been struggling to get hold of tests (Zoe Linkson/PA)

People wanting to check whether or not they are infected with coronavirus have again been left frustrated after more problems getting hold of tests.

Government websites reported that rapid lateral flow tests were “not available right now”, the third day of problems, as demand surged.

People trying to book walk-in PCR tests also encountered problems, being told they were “not available right now”.

Elsewhere, the vaccine booster rollout was again met with reports of queues at medical centres, and on the Government’s website.

Coronavirus – Wed Mar 31, 2021
People queue for a coronavirus vaccination (Emily Pennink/PA)

UK Health Security Agency sources said on Tuesday that “exceptionally high demand” for the in-person PCR tests had created pressure on the system and led to temporarily reduced availability in some areas.

Difficulty getting access to tests is particularly significant, with new rules now in place requiring proof of double-vaccination, or a recent negative test, to enter certain venues such as nightclubs and large sporting events.

It comes as Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, told MPs that the Omicron coronavirus variant was “probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic”.

Those testing positive for coronavirus from now will likely be in isolation until at least Christmas Day.

The Government website states those testing positive will need to self-isolate from the day symptoms started and the next 10 full days.

People may need to self-isolate for longer if they get symptoms while self-isolating or if the symptoms do not go away.

More from The Courier