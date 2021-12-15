Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City can take confidence from Leeds drubbing

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 11.19am
Kevin De Bruyne was outstanding as Manchester City thrashed Leeds 7-0 (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne was outstanding as Manchester City thrashed Leeds 7-0 (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne played down his own return to form after playing a starring role in Manchester City’s ruthless 7-0 thrashing of Leeds.

The City playmaker scored twice, including a long-range thunderbolt in the second half, as the champions opened up a four-point lead at the Premier League summit with a stunning seventh successive victory on Tuesday.

Coming in his first league start since a spell out with coronavirus, De Bruyne stood out but the Belgian felt it was a team performance from which the whole side should take confidence.

De Bruyne said: “We started really well and I think we kept the ball at the right times, and once we saw the openings in the defence I think we attacked them really well. Then when you score the goals and punish them it gets really hard for them.

“It was a great game for us. A lot of players who didn’t play much in the last games played and they chipped in with goals. I think it is a big confidence boost for everybody.”

De Bruyne had a slow start to the season after a disrupted summer. The 30-year-old missed the start of Euro 2020 due to the facial injury he sustained during the Champions League final and then damaged ankle ligaments later in the tournament. He then suffered a further setback when he contracted Covid-19 last month.

De Bruyne said: “Obviously it has been a different season for me. I have had a lot of difficulties with head, ankle, Covid.

“There is nothing much I can do, these are moments that happen, but I came back and I am working hard to come back to the level that I need to be. I’m feeling better day by day, so I’m OK.”

It became apparent Leeds were in for a tough night from the early stages. Bernardo Silva had already missed a gilt-edged chance when Phil Foden opened the scoring after eight minutes.

Jack Grealish added a second shortly afterwards and De Bruyne made it 3-0 at the break. Riyad Mahrez scored a deflected fourth and Foden had another disallowed before De Bruyne made no mistake from distance. Defenders John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet.

Leeds were overwhelmed by City
Leeds were overwhelmed by City (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We punished them at the right times,” said De Bruyne. “It was still a very hard game physically and defensively they play almost man to man, but if you beat your man you have a chance of winning.

“The forward players, one-v-one, were amazing and that made the difference.”

It was an embarrassing night for Leeds with their veteran manager Marcelo Bielsa describing their display as the worst since he took charge in 2018.

Midfielder Stuart Dallas, who hit a post in a rare bright moment for the visitors, apologised for the performance.

“We’re devastated,” the Northern Ireland international told LUTV. “It’s not good enough from us. I can only apologise to the travelling fans and everyone who has paid hard-earned money to come and watch us.

“We got off to a bad start and it was difficult to get back into the game. Man City are a quality side but we shouldn’t be getting beaten 7-0. We knew what we were up against but there are no excuses.”

More from The Courier