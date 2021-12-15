Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man tells of ‘miracle’ escape from fatal fire with jump from third floor

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 12.15pm Updated: December 15 2021, 1.27pm
The fire-ravaged block of flats in Grovelands Road, Reading (Marc Ward/PA)
The fire-ravaged block of flats in Grovelands Road, Reading (Marc Ward/PA)

A man has described his “miracle” escape jumping from the third floor of a burning building during a suspected arson attack that left one person dead.

The resident, who lives in a block of flats in Grovelands Road, Reading, told reporters that he and a firefighter made the desperate leap after becoming trapped in the blaze in the early hours of Wednesday.

Walking barefoot with a bandage on one of his feet, he told reporters: “I was involved in the incident – I live in the flat on the third floor of the building.

“I was woken up by an alarm and heard a loud explosion. I heard the people inside screaming and shouting – I think they were my neighbours.

“I opened the door of my flat and saw a big cloud of smoke – and saw that the exit was trapped.

Firefighters at the scene on Wednesday
Dozens of firefighters attended the scene (Marc Ward/PA)

“A firefighter then came in and told me the building was on fire and to leave it now, so I jumped out of the window and so did he – it’s about 12ft.

“I landed okay but hurt my leg. I think the firefighter is in hospital, but I thought it was better to break my leg than die. I think it’s a miracle how it all happened.”

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson following the fire, which has left a number of people still unaccounted for.

Reading fire scene
Firefighters view the destroyed building from a raised platform (Marc Ward/PA)

Thames Valley Police said one person died in the blaze.

Emergency services remained at the scene into Wednesday, with police, ambulance crews and firefighters working at the badly damaged building.

The force said the incident is not being treated as terror-related and urged people to avoid the area, with road closures in place.

Another man who lives near the scene, who did not want to be named, told the PA news agency: “I was asleep this morning and we could smell and see black smoke pouring in the air.

“There’s been a bit of commotion, I’ve never seen so many police and fire engines in my life.

“The building has been really badly damaged, parts of the roof have been torn off, windows are smashed and smoke has been coming out of it for hours.”

Reading fire scene
One man said he had jumped from the third floor to escape the smoke and flames (Marc Ward/PA)

In a statement on Twitter, Thames Valley Police said: “Local agencies are working together at the scene of a large fire at a property in Grovelands Road, Reading.

“Our officers, as well as the fire and ambulance services, are at the site. Sadly one person is believed to have died, and a number of others are unaccounted for.

“Officers have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of arson and murder and he is in custody at this time.

“If you have any concerns for loved ones, please try and contact them in the first instance. A dedicated number is being set up for this, and details will follow very shortly.”