Queen meets Sultan of Oman at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 1.09pm
The Queen receives the Sultan of Oman and his wife during an audience at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Queen has welcomed the Sultan of Oman to Windsor Castle.

The 95-year-old monarch met Haitham bin Tariq al Said in person on Wednesday.

The Middle Eastern ruler was joined by his wife, Her Highness The Honourable Lady Sayyida Ahad Bint Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah.

Audiences at Windsor Castle
The Queen welcomes the Sultan of Oman (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The monarch, wearing a pale blue dress, her trademark pearls and a sapphire brooch, was pictured smiling and shaking hands with the Sultan at her Berkshire castle.

The Queen is still carrying out only light duties, including virtual and the occasional in-person audiences, after being ordered to rest by royal doctors and spending a night in hospital undergoing tests on October 20.

Her face-to-face meeting with the Omani ruler is a demonstration of the importance the UK places on its relationship with the Gulf state.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, a former culture and heritage minister who studied at Oxford, came to power after the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos last year.

Sultan Qaboos was the Arab world’s longest-serving ruler.

Meanwhile, the Queen is still to make a final decision on whether to hold her traditional pre-Christmas family party next week.

Plans are fully in place for the festive lunch the monarch hosts each year for her extended family, and preparations are under way.

But it is understood the Queen is still considering whether the get-together should happen amid rising Covid cases and the surge in the Omicron variant.

The Queen is due to hold the lunch next Tuesday at Windsor, where she has been staying for most of the pandemic, The Sun newspaper said.

Last year’s gathering was unable to take place because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Queen’s Christmas broadcast
The Queen during one of her past Christmas broadcasts (John Stillwell/PA)

Most years, the Queen invites her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to join her at Buckingham Palace before she departs for her annual Christmas stay at Sandringham.

The palace is undergoing major renovation works at present.

The pre-Christmas celebration gives the head of state a chance to catch up with relatives who are unable to travel to Norfolk for Christmas Day.

The wider family is also usually invited, including the Queen’s cousins – the Gloucesters, the Duke of Kent and the Michaels of Kent.

This Christmas is the Queen’s first since the death of her husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh.

