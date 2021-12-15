Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fears death toll from Reading fire will rise as hopes fade in search operation

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 3.45pm Updated: December 15 2021, 5.25pm
Damage to a property in Grovelands Road, Reading, where one person has died and others are “unaccounted for” in a large fire. Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and arson. Picture date: Wednesday December 15, 2021.
Hopes are fading in a search and rescue operation at a block of flats gutted in a suspected arson attack that left one person dead and a number of others unaccounted for.

Superintendent Steve Raffield from Thames Valley Police told journalists near the scene in Reading, Berkshire on Wednesday that it was “highly unlikely” that any further survivors would be found at Rowe Court.

The building in Grovelands Road has been so badly damaged by fire that it is unstable.

Reading fire
Damage to a property in Grovelands Road, Reading

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson after the fatal blaze that broke out shortly before 3am on Wednesday.

Witnesses heard an explosion and some residents were forced to jump from the building to try to escape the fire.

Mr Raffield said: “We have been working alongside our partner agencies to do everything we can to find signs of life.

“Sadly it is highly unlikely we will find any further survivors in the building.”

Earlier witnesses described a woman jumping or falling from an upper floor.

Tom Price, 40, who lives in a nearby building, said: “All I heard was a massive explosion and saw smoke billowing from the flats.

“People were leaping from their windows – I know one lady jumped from a high floor.

“There were screams and shouts and glass was being smashed.

“The flames went on for hours but the police and fire engines were here so quick.”

Four people have been treated in hospital while another seven received medical care from ambulance crews at the scene.

Doug Buchanan from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service told journalists that firefighters had rescued one resident with a ladder, while another was talked to safety by a call handler.

He said: “Our firefighters were able to rescue one of the residents from the building using a ladder, and our emergency call handlers gave fire survival advice to a resident that led them to safety, getting out of the property.”

Reading fire scene
Firefighters view the destroyed building from a raised platform (Marc Ward/PA)

Michael, 50, who lives opposite the building and did not wish to give his full name, told the PA news agency that the fire broke out in the side of the building.

“I have a great view of the building and was woken at around 3am to all the commotion,” he said.

“I saw it pretty early on, the flames were coming from the side of the building and engulfed all the other flats and the roof.

“People were shouting and screaming – it was chaotic.”

The source of ignition of the fire is not yet clear.

Police said the incident is not being treated as terror-related and urged people to avoid the area, where road closures are in place.

Reading fire scene
One man said he had jumped from the third floor to escape the smoke and flames (Marc Ward/PA)

Another man who lives near the scene, who did not want to be named, told the PA news agency: “I’ve never seen so many police and fire engines in my life.

“The building has been really badly damaged, parts of the roof have been torn off, windows are smashed and smoke has been coming out of it for hours.”

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Thames Valley Police pledged that emergency teams would “exhaust all our efforts to find signs of life”.

They advised anyone who is concerned about a loved one to make a report online here

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/NATIONAL21Y05-PO1

or by calling 0800 051 6079 or 020 7126 7641 from outside the UK.