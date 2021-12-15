Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former president Jacob Zuma ordered back to jail in South Africa

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 4.07pm
Former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, has been ordered back to jail (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
Former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, has been ordered back to jail (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

A South African court has ordered that former president Jacob Zuma should go back to prison after withdrawing the medical parole given to him earlier this year.

Zuma was released from prison in September after serving about two months of his 15-month sentence for defying a Constitutional Court order that he should testify before a state commission investigating allegations of corruption when he was president from 2009 to 2018.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that the medical parole granted to Zuma was illegal as it went against the recommendation of the medical parole board. The court ruled that Zuma should go back to prison.

According to the ruling, the time that Zuma spent outside prison should not be counted as part of the sentence imposed by the court.

The ruling is a legal blow for Zuma, who is also facing corruption charges for allegedly receiving bribes during the country’s controversial 1999 purchase of arms from French arms manufacturer Thales.

Zuma’s imprisonment in July sparked protests by supporters who demanded his immediate pardon. The protests quickly descended into chaotic violence in which trucks were burned, shops and warehouses looted and burned.

More than 300 people died in the country’s worst violence since the end of apartheid in 1994.

For more than a week the violence shook the Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. Official statistics now estimate that the violence contributed to a 1.5% economic decline during that period.

The correctional services department will only comment after studying the judgment, department spokesman Singabakho Nxuma told the Associated Press.

It is not clear whether Zuma will appeal the ruling or would hand himself over to resume serving his sentence.

