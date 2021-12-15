Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Nick Cannon says his heart is ‘shattered’ after death of five-month-old son

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 4.33pm Updated: December 15 2021, 5.37pm
Nick Cannon (Ian West/PA)
Nick Cannon (Ian West/PA)

Nick Cannon has said his heart is “shattered” following the death of his five-month-old son Zen.

The American comedian and presenter previously revealed his child had died after suffering a brain tumour.

The TV star told US magazine People that just days after the birth of their son, he and and partner Alyssa Scott grew concerned about his breathing patterns.

He said: “It sounded like he had fluid in his lungs, like a sinus infection or something.

“[The doctors] didn’t think it to be anything too concerning.”

However, a few weeks later it was determined that Zen’s head was “growing a little too quickly” and in August the baby, who was two months old at the time, was diagnosed with a high-grade glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Cannon said: “”We started asking, ‘Is there a way to prevent this? If not, how long do we have?’

“The conversations quickly turned to, ‘How can we give him the best life for the time that he does have?’ It could be weeks, it could be months, it could be years.”

After discussing various treatments, including chemotherapy, Scott and Cannon — who has undergone chemotherapy for the autoimmune disease lupus — made the decision to not pursue any further invasive procedures.

He said: “We were having quality-of-life conversations.

“We could have had that existence where he would’ve had to live in the hospital, hooked up to machines, for the rest of the time.

“From someone who’s had to deal with chemotherapy before, I know that pain.

“To see that happen to a two-month-old, I didn’t want that. I didn’t want him to suffer.”

Cannon, who is also father to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Golden, four, and daughter Powerful Queen, 11 months, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, five months, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa, said they tried to create as many joyful moments with their son as they could.

They celebrated his birthday every month, until he took a turn for the worse over Thanksgiving weekend at the end of November.

He said: “You could tell he was struggling.

“He was gasping for air. We’d wake up, and he wouldn’t be breathing for maybe five to 10 seconds at a time, and then he’d let out a huge gasp.

“You could see it frightened him. It was the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced.”

The baby died on December 5 and Cannon said he is still reflecting on his loss.

He said: “We had a short time with a true angel.

“My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer.”

He added: “He was the most loving baby. I look at being his father as a great privilege.”