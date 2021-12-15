Suspect appears in court charged with attempting to murder 13-year-old boy By Press Association December 15 2021, 5.21pm Police at the scene in Hockley Circus, Birmingham, after a 13-year-old is in a critical condition after being shot in the back. Picture date: Friday November 19, 2021. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A suspect accused of attempting to murder a 13-year-old in a street shooting has been remanded in custody. Zidann Edwards, of Ford Street, Birmingham, is charged with trying to kill a teenager who was shot in the back in nearby Hockley Circus. The victim, who cannot be identified because of a court order, was left with life-changing injuries after being chased and shot on November 18. The scene of the shooting in Hockley Circus, Birmingham. Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA A court spokesman said Edwards, who has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, appeared in court on Wednesday. The 19-year-old was remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on January 12. Two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man who were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remain on police bail. More from The Courier Two awarded top bravery honour in New Zealand mosque attack Sabina Nessa murder accused due to enter plea in court Two confirmed missing after suspected arson attack in Reading Wednesday court round-up — Chisel and knife attack charges