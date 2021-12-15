Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Mikel Arteta salutes attitude of Arsenal players after victory over West Ham

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 10.53pm Updated: December 16 2021, 1.33am
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saluted his players after the win over West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saluted his players after the win over West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)

Mikel Arteta saluted the “attitude and commitment” of his Arsenal players after they beat West Ham 2-0 to climb into the top four.

The Gunners won comfortably without striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been dropped and stripped of the captaincy following a breach of discipline.

Instead it was youngsters Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe who grabbed their chance with second-half goals.

It is quite a turnaround for Gunners boss Arteta, who were rock bottom of the Premier League after three matches of the season, without a point or a goal to their name.

Arteta said: “I’m really happy with the performance, the attitude, the commitment and the quality we showed in the game, and the chemistry with the supporters.

“To win at home is very important, against a really good side who are difficult to dominate.

“The players play for the club and with the pride and the energy we expect from them. From the beginning you could see how focused they were.”

Arsenal v West Ham United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Vladimir Coufal was sent off after conceding a penalty to Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Arteta said there is “no news” on when Aubameyang may return to the squad, but on this evidence they are fine without him.

In his absence Alexandre Lacazette wore the captain’s armband, and Arteta added: “He’s taken it with pride and commitment and I’m really happy with how he played.

“You see how he acts with the younger players, he’s not a selfish player.”

The only blot on Lacazette’s copybook was a missed penalty after Vladimir Coufal had brought him down in the area.

Coufal was sent off for a second yellow card but former Gunners keeper Lukasz Fabianski saved the spot-kick.

Arsenal v West Ham United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
David Moyes was not impressed with West Ham’s performance (Nick Potts/PA)

Weary-looking West Ham have won just one of their last six matches as their Champions League charge has slowed down to a crawl.

Boss David Moyes said: “I didn’t think an awful lot of our performance. I thought Arsenal played well.

“We weren’t quite able to deal with it but we showed resilience to stick in the game. A couple of poor bits of play led to the goals. We gave the ball away for the second goal when we were a bit in the ascendency, even with 10 men.

“For the red card, he does get the ball first, but I thought he should have got more of the ball. But his timing means he catches the top of the ball and follows through.

“That’s the reason the referee needed to make a decision. We gave him the opportunity to choose one. But I thought we tried to have a go after that.”