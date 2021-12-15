Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two confirmed missing after suspected arson attack in Reading

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 11.07pm
Firefighters at the scene in Grovelands Road, Reading (PA)
Firefighters at the scene in Grovelands Road, Reading (PA)

Two people have been confirmed missing after a block of flats was gutted by fire in a suspected arson attack.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said after an extensive search, it does not expect there to be any more survivors.

One person has been confirmed dead following the blaze.

Shortly before 10.30pm, the TVP Reading account tweeted: “Following an extensive search, during which all rescue opportunities were exhausted, we can sadly confirm that we do not expect there to be any more survivors.

“As confirmed earlier, we know that one person has tragically died. Two people have since been confirmed missing.”

It added emergency services will be at the scene overnight and work will begin on Thursday to assess the structural damage to the building.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at Rowe Court, Grovelands Road at around 3am on Wednesday.

Four people were treated in hospital while another seven received medical care from ambulance crews at the scene.

The building was so badly damaged by fire that it has been left unstable.

Reading fire
Damage to the property in Reading (Marc Ward/PA)

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson.

Those affected by the fire in Reading are to be provided “temporary respite accommodation”, the local council has said.

Witnesses heard an explosion and some residents were forced to jump from the building to try to escape the fire.

Others described a woman jumping or falling from an upper floor.

Doug Buchanan, from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, told journalists that firefighters had rescued one resident with a ladder, while another was talked to safety by a call handler.

Reading fire
Emergency services at the scene of the fire (Ted Hennessey/PA)

He said: “Our firefighters were able to rescue one of the residents from the building using a ladder, and our emergency call handlers gave fire survival advice to a resident that led them to safety, getting out of the property.”

The source of ignition of the fire is not yet clear.

Police said the incident is not being treated as terror-related and urged people to avoid the area, where road closures are in place.

TVP advised anyone who is concerned about a loved one to make a report online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/NATIONAL21Y05-PO1 or by calling 0800 051 6079 or 020 7126 7641 from outside the UK.

