Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Song by US rapper Logic led to increased calls to suicide helpline, study shows

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 12.15am
PICTURE POSED BY MODEL A woman showing signs of depression.
PICTURE POSED BY MODEL A woman showing signs of depression.

A song by US rapper Logic which references the name of a suicide prevention helpline led to a “notable increase” in the number of calls to the service, new research has found.

Titled 1-800-273-8255  – the number for the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline –  the song generated strong public attention upon its release and following two notable performances.

Research published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) showed that following these events an additional 9915 calls were recorded and there was evidence of a reduction in the number suicides.

The events were the song’s release on April 28 2017, Logic’s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27 2017, and a later performance at the Grammy Awards on January 28 2018.

The song, – which features Alessia Cara and Khalid, remained in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 US music charts for several weeks

It was ranked at number three in September 2017.

The song’s release was also associated with a nearly 10% uptick in online Google searches for Lifeline in the 28 days after.

Between 1 March 2017 and 30 April 2018 it generated 81,953 tweets by 55,471 unique users.

Daily tweets reached three peaks corresponding to the events, the research showed.

Analysis found that 1-800-273-8255 was associated with a call volume increase of 6.9% to Lifeline during the 34 day period when public attention to the song was substantial.

Over the same period there was some evidence of a reduction in suicides amounting to 245 fewer suicides, a decrease of 5.5%, the study showed.

“All these events gave widespread public attention to the message of the song – that help from Lifeline is available and effective,” the researchers said.

They added: “Suicide prevention and education efforts must harness positive media to educate the general public and high risk groups about suicide prevention without doing harm to individuals at risk.

“But a major dilemma for research in this area has been that stories of hope and recovery receive much less media coverage than stories of suicide death.”