Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – December 16

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 3.11am
Thursday’s papers include front pages reporting on Christmas and Omicron. (Andrew Matthews/ PA)
Thursday’s papers include front pages reporting on Christmas and Omicron. (Andrew Matthews/ PA)

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty’s warning to Brits ahead of Christmas dominates Thursday’s papers.

The i leads with Mr Whitty’s warning to the nation to not “mix with people you don’t have to” as the Omicron crisis escalates.

The Daily Mirror says Britons have been urged to “rein in partying as Omicron cases surge”.

The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail also cover the story, with the latter adding that the Prime Minister is not cancelling his own Christmas plans.

The Daily Express reports the Prime Minister is also calling for “sensible” Christmas festivities.

Meanwhile, Metro leads with David Fuller’s jail sentence for murder and the sexual assault of over 100 dead bodies.

The Financial Times leads with Covid cases in the UK hitting a record 78,000 “as Omicron sweeps the country”.

Elsewhere, The Sun carries the Katie Price court verdict after she rolled her car while drink and drug driving.

And the Daily Star features a rather different front page, reporting that “world expert” Danny Dyer believes in aliens.

More from The Courier